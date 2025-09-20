Top Cop For Coordinated Work To Protect Children

WARANGAL: Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh emphasised the need for all government departments to work together for the protection of children while speaking at a meeting held to mark the successful completion of the 11th phase of the anti-child labour drive Operation Muskan at the Warangal Police Commissionerate on Saturday.

The meeting, organised by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, was attended by officials from the police, women and child welfare, child protection units, child welfare committees, and NGOs from Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Jangaon districts.

During the event, Commissioner Sunpreet Singh presented certificates of appreciation to officials who contributed to the success of the operation. He noted that, through coordinated efforts, as many as 177 children were rescued from child labour.

The Commissioner urged department officials to create comprehensive rehabilitation plans to ensure that rescued children do not return to labour. He stressed that the collective goal should be to build a society free of child labour.