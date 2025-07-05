TOMCOM Starts Hiring For Glass Workers Abroad

NIZAMABAD: To prevent exploitation by travel agents, the Telangana State Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) has launched a recruitment initiative for foreign employment opportunities. This initiative is targeted at unemployed and semi-skilled individuals aged between 18 and 28 years who are seeking jobs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

TOMCOM has started the recruitment process for glass worker positions in Sharjah, UAE. Applicants who have completed their Intermediate education or hold an ITI diploma in industrial or mechanical fields, along with 1 to 3 years of relevant experience, are encouraged to apply. Selected candidates can expect a monthly salary ranging from 1,200 to 1,500 AED (approximately ₹28,000 to ₹35,000).

The job entails an 8-hour work shift, six days a week, under a two-year contract in Sharjah.

Employment Officer for Nizamabad district, B.P. Madhusudan Rao, announced that interested candidates may register their details on July 9 at the District Employment Office located in Shivajinagar, Nizamabad.

Applicants may also send their resumes to tomcom.resume@gmail.com and contact the following numbers for more information: 94400 49937, 94400 50951, and 94400 51452.

This initiative is being undertaken in collaboration with the Department of Labour, Employment and Training, along with the Factories Department, to facilitate safe and legitimate overseas employment opportunities.