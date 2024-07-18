Tomato rates shoot up, now Rs 100/kg!

Hyderabad: The price of tomatoes went through the roof on Wednesday. In several local markets, the rate of the vegetable crossed the Rs 100 mark. Experts said the price has gone up due to damage caused to the crop by heavy rains.

Tomatoes are an essential commodity in many kitchens. Each house uses an average of 250 grams of tomato daily in curries and dal. However, now, the price hike of the humble vegetable is giving jitters to consumers.

According to the Telangana agricultural marketing department, on Tuesday, tomato prices crossed the Rs 60 mark in the Bowenpally vegetable market, which is Hyderabad’s main supply market. The consumers are spending `100 to buy a kg of tomato at Monda Market, Secunderabad. Most hotels, canteens and messes get their supplies from this market. Most of the vendors expressed dismay over the sudden price rise.

This is not the first time the tomato price has gone up this year. The vegetable price was hovering around `100 per kg in the second week of June too. However, the prices of other vegetables are still reasonable in these markets.