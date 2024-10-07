 Top
Hyderabad: Tomato Prices Surge to Nearly Rs 100 per Kg

7 Oct 2024 7:32 AM GMT
The unit is designed to provide solutions for excess production of tomatoes during peak seasons, enabling farmers to safely store surplus produce. (PTI File Image)
Hyderabad: Tomato prices have surged, with the cost per kilogram nearing Rs 100, a sharp increase from Rs 20 to 30 just a month and a half ago. Currently, the price of tomatoes ranges from Rs 60 to 80 per kg at Rythu Bazars and wholesale shops, while in retail markets, the price is approaching Rs 100.

Vegetable vendors attribute the price hike to a supply shortage caused by recent heavy rains, which damaged crops. Typically, prices tend to decrease during this season and rise again in the summer.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
