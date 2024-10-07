Hyderabad: Tomato Prices Surge to Nearly Rs 100 per Kg

Hyderabad: Tomato prices have surged, with the cost per kilogram nearing Rs 100, a sharp increase from Rs 20 to 30 just a month and a half ago. Currently, the price of tomatoes ranges from Rs 60 to 80 per kg at Rythu Bazars and wholesale shops, while in retail markets, the price is approaching Rs 100.

Vegetable vendors attribute the price hike to a supply shortage caused by recent heavy rains, which damaged crops. Typically, prices tend to decrease during this season and rise again in the summer.











