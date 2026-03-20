Tollywood Shocker: ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ Leaked On Website On Day One

In a major setback to Tollywood’s ongoing battle against piracy, the much-anticipated Pawan Kalyan starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh was allegedly leaked on a rogue website, on the very first day of its release. The incident has sent shockwaves across the industry, raising serious concerns over the effectiveness of current anti-piracy measures.

“A big star film like Ustaad Bhagat Singh being aired on a rogue website on day one itself has shaken the industry,” said a source.

Rajkumar, Chairman of the Anti-Video Piracy Cell under the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, confirmed the development. “It is true that Ustaad Bhagat Singh was aired illegally on a website. We are acting on a complaint filed by Mythri Movie Makers and coordinating with cybercrime officials to track down the culprit. I cannot share further details at this stage,” he said.

This incident comes just two months after a first-of-its-kind anti-piracy initiative was launched by the Telangana government in collaboration with the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce. As part of this effort, anti-piracy teams are working closely with the Cyber Security Bureau, operating from the cybercrime office, to monitor illegal activities in real time. Their efforts include swift takedowns and coordinated legal action across websites, social media platforms, messaging apps, and IPTV streams.

Despite these steps, industry insiders admit piracy continues to be a persistent and evolving threat. A top producer noted, “The arrest of the iBomma founder, who is currently on bail, is a positive move but not a permanent solution. Piracy is not a one-time issue. It will take time to control this menace, especially since camcorder recordings inside theatres must be curbed. In fact, Ustaad Bhagat Singh was also reportedly recorded in some theatre.”

The issue is widespread, with several recent big-budget films like Game Changer, Thandel, Pushpa: The Rise, and Kalki 2898 AD suffering losses after HD versions surfaced online soon after release.

In another alarming case, a person was caught recording a film inside a theatre during the second week of Kuberaa. The individual was arrested by LB Nagar Police and reportedly confessed to working for an overseas handler based in Germany, indicating a larger international piracy network.

Producer Suniel Narang revealed the financial impact, stating that piracy may have cost Kuberaa around ₹6 to ₹7 crore at the box office. “It’s difficult to estimate the exact loss, but the damage is very real. Piracy is a painful and inevitable reality,” he said.

As the industry intensifies its fight against digital piracy, the leak of Ustaad Bhagat Singh stands as a stark reminder that stronger enforcement, better technology, and global coordination are crucial to protecting the future of cinema.