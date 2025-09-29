Tollywood Actress' Fiancée Found Dead in Hyderabad Apartment
The incident occurred late on September 27 but saw light on Monday, the Jubilee Hills police said
Hyderabad: 32-year-old Sawai Singh, fiancée to Tollywood actress Sohani Kumari was found hanging at an apartment here in Jubilee Hills.
The incident occurred late on September 27 but saw light on Monday, the Jubilee Hills police said.
Additionally, the victim recorded and uploaded the act on his social media account. In the video, he can be heard saying, "I have made a lot of mistakes in my life, and I will not repeat such mistakes again."
According to police, the complainant Sohani Kumari and victim Sawai Singh met through Instagram in February of this year and quickly became friends.
In May 2025, she came to Hyderabad and stayed at Plot No. 37, Road No. 6, Prashasan Nagar, Jubilee Hills.
She also revealed that both of them had coffee together that morning before heading for work. However, she was shocked when she returned and found Sawai hanging.
Sohani also said that she suspects unresolved financial matters between Sawai and his ex-girlfriend as the reason behind his decision.
The Clues teams have inspected the crime scene and collected evidence. Victim’s body after a postmortem at OGH has been handed over to his family members.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story