Tollywood Actress' Fiancée Found Dead in Hyderabad Apartment

Hyderabad: 32-year-old Sawai Singh, fiancée to Tollywood actress Sohani Kumari was found hanging at an apartment here in Jubilee Hills.

The incident occurred late on September 27 but saw light on Monday, the Jubilee Hills police said.

Additionally, the victim recorded and uploaded the act on his social media account. In the video, he can be heard saying, "I have made a lot of mistakes in my life, and I will not repeat such mistakes again."