Toll-Free Number for Reporting Adverse Drug Reactions

As a part of nationwide initiative to strengthen patient safety, Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) has mandated the display of the designated QR code and toll-free number to enable citizens to report on adverse drug reactions (ADRs).

The Drugs Control Administration-Telangana on Saturday directed retail medical shops, pharmacies and wholesale dealers to implement the measure.

A press release issued by TG Excise and Enforcement director stated that any person experiencing or suspecting any adverse event after taking medicine must report to it either via the PvPI QR code displayed at medical shops or the PvPI toll-free number 1800 180 3024