Toll-Free Number for Reporting Adverse Drug Reactions

Telangana
23 Nov 2025 3:26 AM IST

The Drugs Control Administration-Telangana on Saturday directed retail medical shops, pharmacies and wholesale dealers to implement the measure.

A press release issued by TG Excise and Enforcement director stated that any person experiencing or suspecting any adverse event after taking medicine must report to it either via the PvPI QR code displayed at medical shops or the PvPI toll-free number 1800 180 3024. (Image: DC)

As a part of nationwide initiative to strengthen patient safety, Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) has mandated the display of the designated QR code and toll-free number to enable citizens to report on adverse drug reactions (ADRs).

A press release issued by TG Excise and Enforcement director stated that any person experiencing or suspecting any adverse event after taking medicine must report to it either via the PvPI QR code displayed at medical shops or the PvPI toll-free number 1800 180 3024

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Telangana DCA 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

