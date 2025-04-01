Toll charges for ORR rise, Vijayawada falls

Hyderabad:While people travelling on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway got a relief with the Highways Authority of India (NHAI) reducing toll rates, the Outer Ring Road (ORR) users will have to shell out more toll from April 1. The hike was announced as part of annual revision of the user fee rates.

Car users will have to pay Rs 1 extra for every 10-km of commute on the ORR compared to previous year. Heavy construction vehicles need to pay Rs 5.6 per 10 km, while three-axle commercial vehicles need to pay Rs 3.8 extra per 10 km compared to previous year.

Currently, the user fee is being collected by IRB Golconda Expressway Pvt.Ltd (IGEPL) at all 21 toll plazas on ORR interchanges. The number of interchanges will increase in future.



The toll rate for vehicles such as car, jeep, van, light motor vehicle (LMV), sports utility vehicle (SUV), multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) was Rs 24.4 per 10 km compared to Rs 23.4 in 2024-25.

For the Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) or mini bus, the toll would increase by Rs 39.4 per 10 km compared to Rs 37.7 per 10 km previous year, which is an increase of Rs 2 per 10 km. For bus or 2-axle trucks, the toll will be Rs 70 per 10 km compared to earlier rate of Rs 66.9 and for the 3-axle commercial vehicles, it is Rs 90.1 per 10 km compared to Rs 86.3 in 2024-25.

Similarly, for heavy construction machinery or earth moving equipment or 4, 5, 6 axle trucks, the toll will be Rs 129.6 per 10 km this year as against Rs 124 in 2024-25. For the oversized vehicles (7 or more axles ), the toll collected would be Rs 15.7.8 per 10 km compared to Rs 150.9 per 10 km. People can also check the prices for daily and monthly passes by visiting https://www.hmda.gov.in/.

While ORR users are shelling out more money, three toll plazas on National Highway No. 65 between Hyderabad and Vijayawada have reduced their toll fees.



The toll fee at Panthangi toll plaza was reduced to `80 for cars, jeeps, vans, and Light Motor Vehicles for a single journey from `95, while it was reduced to Rs 115 from Rs 145 for a return journey.



The toll fee for Light Commercial Vehicles, minibuses, and goods vehicles was also decreased to Rs 125 from Rs 150 for a single journey, while the toll fee was reduced to Rs 190 from Rs 230 for a round trip.

The toll fee for buses and two-axle trucks was also reduced to Rs 265 from Rs 315 for a single journey, while it was decreased to Rs 395 from Rs 470 for the return journey.

The toll fee at Korlaphad toll plaza in Nalgonda district was also reduced. The toll fee of Rs 130 for cars, jeeps, vans, and Light Motor Vehicles was decreased to Rs 120 for a single ride, while it was reduced to Rs 180 from Rs 195 for a return journey. The toll fee for Light Commercial Vehicles was also decreased to Rs 195 from Rs 205 for a single ride, while it was brought down to `295 from Rs 310 for a return journey.

Similarly, the toll fee for buses and trucks was also decreased to Rs 430 from Rs 410 for a single ride, while the fee was reduced to Rs 615 from Rs 640 for a round trip. The toll fee for vehicles with up to three axles was also decreased to Rs 450 from Rs 655 for a single journey, while the fee was reduced to Rs 675 from Rs 995 for a return journey.

The toll fee at Chillakallu toll plaza in Andhra Pradesh was also reduced to Rs 105 from Rs 110 for a single journey, while it was decreased to Rs 115 from Rs 160 for a return journey for cars, jeeps, vans, and Light Motor Vehicles. The toll fee of Rs 350 for a single journey and Rs 520 for a return journey would be collected for buses and trucks, as against the earlier toll charge of Rs 355 and Rs 530, respectively. The toll fee for vehicles with three axles was reduced to Rs 380 from Rs 542 for a single journey, while for a return journey, it was reduced to Rs 570 from the earlier Rs 820.

Info



2025-26 user fee rates at ORR toll plazas

Car, SUV, van, etc: Rs 24.4 per km

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) or mini bus : Rs 39.4 per km

Bus/ 2-axle truck Rs 70 per km

Three-axle commercial vehicle: Rs 90.1 per km

Heavy machinery or 4/5/6 axle trucks: Rs 129.6 per km

Oversized vehicles ( 7 or more axles ): Rs 157.8 per km.