Tolichowki Scaffolding Collapse Victims Remain Critical

Hyderabad: Victims of the Tolichowki building scaffolding collapse continue to undergo treatment at private hospitals in Hyderabad, with doctors preparing to perform surgeries as families remain anxious about their recovery.

Family members, speaking with Deccan Chronicle, said the injured workers sustained serious multiple injuries when the scaffolding at an under-construction building collapsed. Doctors are closely monitoring their condition and have advised surgical procedures in the coming days.

Among the injured is construction worker R. Ramesh from Srikakulam district, who remains in the intensive care unit (ICU). His wife, Usha, said the family is deeply worried about his condition.

Ramesh’s brother-in-law, Naidu, said: “He has been in critical condition ever since the accident. The doctors said they will perform surgeries on my brother-in-law, but as of now we haven't got any serious updates.” Family members further said that the couple has two young children who are studying in a private school, and the children keep asking about their father’s whereabouts.

The family members of another victim said that they come from extremely poor backgrounds, and are in distress about the health condition and the sky-high hospital fees. They explained that they are waiting on blood donors so that doctors can perform surgery on the injured victim’s leg.

“We are looking at moving to either Gandhi or Osmania hospital, because we cannot pay thousands of rupees for treatment. I have taken a loan from a friend for the treatment, but beyond that no one is helping us financially,” said Chandrashekar, a family member.

Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin provided Rs.16 lakh as financial assistance to the families of the deceased on Saturday. He met with the families of Tirupati Rao and Adinarayana, workers who hailed from Srikakulam district, and handed over the compensation amount of Rs.8 lakh each.