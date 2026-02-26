Toddy Tapper Dies by Suicide After Rs 25 Lakh Loss in Online Betting

Karimnagar: A 35-year-old toddy tapper allegedly died by suicide after incurring losses of around Rs 25 lakh in online betting in Laxmipur village of Jagtial Rural mandal on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Palaina Mahesh. According to preliminary investigation, he had been investing money in online betting applications over the past few months and had also borrowed from various sources. As losses mounted and creditors began demanding repayment, he was reportedly under financial stress.

Police said Mahesh allegedly hanged himself from an iron rod at his residence when family members were not present. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

On being informed, Jagtial Rural police reached the spot, shifted the body for post-mortem and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

Former minister T. Jeevan Reddy visited the family and expressed condolences.