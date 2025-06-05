Toddler's Death In Road Accident Stalls Wedding in Huzurabad; Bridegroom Suffers Severe Injuries

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck a wedding ceremony organized at Huzurabad in Karimnagar on Thursday morning after a road accident claimed the life of a three-month-baby boy at Kondagattu in Jagtial district in the wee hours.

The incident prompted the family members to cancel the wedding as the bridegroom also suffered serious injuries. At least half a dozen people including bridegroom Mahesh, a native of Nanded in Maharashtra, suffered injuries when a car in which they were travelling was hit by a speeding van at Kondagattu. Mahesh along with the boy Rudra and four other family members were travelling in the car to attend the wedding at Huzurabad.

Mallial Sub-Inspector (SI) A Naresh Kumar said all the injured persons were admitted to the hospital in Jagtial where the doctors kept them under observation.

According to SI, more than 50 people started from Nanded on Wednesday night to attend the wedding. A large number of people were travelling in a van, while Mahesh, Rudra and other family members were in car and heading to Huzurabad.

A few minutes after the car reached Kondagattu, another van loaded with mangoes came from the opposite direction and rammed into it around 3.30 am. As a result, the car’s bonnet was damaged completely, causing death to the toddler and injuries to Mahesh and others, the SI said.

“We primarily suspect that the incident could have occurred after the van driver dozed off while driving the vehicle. We booked a case against the driver under provisions of BNS and detained him,” SI said, adding that further investigation was on.