Toddler mauled to death by dog in Tandur

Hyderabad: A five-months-old baby boy was mauled to death by a dog at Basveswara Nagar in Tandur Town in Vikarabad district on Tuesday.



The boy Sainath was sleeping at the house when the dog entered and attacked him resulting in serious injuries. Death was instant for the boy, according to police.

The boy’s parents – Dattu and Lavanya – were attending to work at the Naparathi polish unit in the town when the incident occurred. It is learnt that the locals caught the dog and killed it after the incident.