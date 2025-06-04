To Prevent Accidents Factories Must Lay Emphasis On Safety, Maintenance, Training

Hyderabad: Director of factories B. Rajagopala Rao said factories' managements should lay special emphasis on safety in planning, design, maintenance of equipment and training of workers for prevention of accidents in chemical and pharmaceutical factories. Rao, who is also chairman of National Safety Council, Telangana chapter, said adequate precautions should be taken by the factories managements and workers from procurement stage to disposal stage of materials.

He was speaking at a day-long workshop, ‘Safety in chemical and pharmaceutical factories, organised by the the National Safety Council-Telangana in technical collaboration with the government’s department of factories here on Tuesday. About 250 delegates from different chemical and pharmaceutical factories attended the workshop.

Rao stressed the importance of fire safety precautions, work permits, good house-keeping, sufficient exits and ventilation to buildings, earthing and bonding, reduction of inventories of hazardous chemicals for achieving accident free work place. He also said that reduction of accidents in factories is possible only through improvement in safety management systems and awareness among the workers in this regard.

Y. Mohan Babu, joint chief inspector of factories, stated that the safety in chemical factories was very important compared to other industries. In accidents in other industries, accidents are restricted to the site where it goes beyond the factory premises in the event of an adverse incident at chemical plants. In chemical factories, hazards are not visible and need to be identified by evaluation.