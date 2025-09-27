TMC Suspends 5 Doctors

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council has suspended five doctors for professional misconduct and ethical violations under the Indian Medical Council Regulations, 2002 and the Telangana Medical Practitioners Registration Act, 1968. Four were suspended for six months and one for a year.

Dr A. Chaitanya Reddy was suspended for associating with unqualified practitioners at a quacks’ event in Bhuvanagiri. Dr M. Goutham Reddy was penalised for hospital sponsorship of the same event, while Dr K.V. Mallikarjuna Rao was suspended for sponsoring an event involving unqualified practitioners. Dr K. Uma Maheshwar was punished for displaying unapproved medical qualifications. Dr Kannaiah Thallapally was suspended for a year for falsely presenting himself as a qualified cosmetologist and hair transplant surgeon.

All five must surrender their registration certificates within ten days or face permanent removal from the Medical Register. The council also recommended that the registrations of associated hospitals be reviewed or cancelled for endangering public health.