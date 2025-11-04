TJS Extends Full Support to Congress in Jubilee Hills By-election

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) has announced its full support to Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in the Jubilee Hills by-election. TJS state president Professor M. Kodandaram made the announcement while addressing the media at OU Colony in Shaikpet as part of the election campaign, alongside state ministers Vivek Venkataswamy and Mohammad Azharuddin.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Kodandaram said that Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud had sought the support of TJS, and following the state committee’s decision, the party has decided to back the Congress candidate in Jubilee Hills. He appealed to Telangana Jana Samithi workers and activists of the Telangana movement to actively participate in the campaign and support Naveen Yadav.

Minister Vivek Venkataswamy said that Prof. Kodandaram played a key role in leading the Telangana statehood movement and welcomed his decision to support Congress in the Jubilee Hills by-election.



