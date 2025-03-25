Tirupati-Karimnagar Express and New JNV in Hanamkonda Under Review

Karimnagar: Transport and BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar got encouraging feedback from two Union ministers on his recent appeals to enhance the state's transportation and educational infrastructure.

Union minister for railways Ashwini Vaishnaw acknowledged minister Prabhakar’s request to boost connectivity between Tirupati and Karimnagar by increasing the frequency of the Tirupati-Karimnagar Superfast Express (Train No. 12761/62) from twice a week to a daily service. In a letter, Vaishnaw confirmed that the concerned railway directorate has been directed to conduct a detailed review of the proposal.

In a separate communication, Union minister of state for education Jayant Chaudhury addressed a proposal to establish a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Vangara village of Hanamkonda district. Chaudhury’s letter indicated that the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) is considering the request, as part of a broader government initiative that has recently approved the setting up of 28 new JNVs across the country, including seven in Telangana. The decision on the opening of the new school will hinge on the availability of suitable land provided by the state, with Hanamkonda slated for further review.