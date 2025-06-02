Tirupati Cop, Addanki Gang Caught With Heroin Blend

Hyderabad: Six individuals from Bapatla district were arrested for possessing a heroin-ephedrine drug mixture, with one of the accused identified as a serving police constable from Tirupati. The group was caught with 814 grams of the banned substance.

The arrests were made in a joint operation by Kukatpally police and the Balanagar special operations team. According to sources, the seized material is a blended compound of heroin and ephedrine, reportedly offering a stronger high than conventional narcotics. The substance was allegedly intended for high-end distribution in Hyderabad.All the accused hail from Addanki in Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh. Among them is a woman constable currently posted in Tirupati. Another constable said to be linked to the group, is currently absconding.Preliminary investigations suggest the accused were planning to circulate the drug across Hyderabad. The seized quantity is valued significantly in the narcotics market and officials are currently tracing the supply chain and financial transactions linked to the syndicate.A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Kukatpally police station. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the absconding constable. Police said more details will be disclosed during a press briefing.