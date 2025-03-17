Tirumala to accept Telangana recommendation letters

Hyderabad: In a major decision, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has reinstated VIP darshan privileges for devotees based on recommendation letters from Telangana public representatives, effective March 24.

This move reverses the previous administration’s disregard for Telangana legislators’ recommendations. The decision comes under the directive of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and the proactive efforts of TTD chairman B.R. Naidu.

Key Highlights of the New Policy:

VIP Break Darshan – Available on Mondays and Tuesdays for those recommended by Telangana representatives.

Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan – Offered on Wednesdays and Thursdays under the same system.

Recommendation Limits – Each Telangana representative can endorse up to six devotees per letter.

Additionally, for Andhra Pradesh representatives, Monday submissions for recommendation letters will no longer be accepted. Instead, they must submit letters on Saturdays for Sunday darshan.

TTD has urged devotees to cooperate with staff to ensure a smooth and organised darshan experience under the new system.