Tippers Cause Major Accidents, No Action Taken Against Them

NIZAMABAD: Rough and negligent driving of tipper drivers is leading to major road accidents. The transport and police department officials are not taking serious action against the drivers and owners of tippers in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, which is also proving fatal to passengers. Motorists are fearing the movement of tippers on national highways and other main roads in both the districts.

Four persons, including two children, were killed near Jangampet village in Bhiknoor mandal of Kamareddy district on October 15 as a speeding tipper coming in opposite direction hit the two-wheeler. The accident, officials said, occurred due to the negligence of the tipper driver. Yet, strict action has not been initiated against the drivers of tippers. In another major accident at Meerja Guda in Vikarabad district, 19 members died in a mishap involving a tipper.

Tippers are used in large numbers to transport gravel and sand in both the districts. Many of the tippers are involved in illegal transportation of sand. With many of the vehicles belonging to a few elected representatives and political leaders, as they are allegedly involved in the trade, officials are not able to initiate proper action even when the drivers are found negligent.

In Nizamabad district, 43 persons died in 101 road accidents in 2024. Of them, over 27 persons died and 46 were injured in 33 road accidents involving tippers. If transport and police department officials initiate serious action against the owners and drivers of tipper vehicles, the number of accidents and loss of life could be checked.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Ramulu, senior driver of tipper vehicle in Nizamabad, said that he had been driving tippers for a long time. "There are several problems like severe pressure from the owners of vehicles, which does not allow the drivers to focus on driving," he said. Replying to a question, he said that wages are very less for the drivers. Work pressure and inebriated conditions are the main cause for a majority of the accidents, he said.

People urged the Nizamabad commissioner of police P. Sai Chaitanya to take serious action against the tipper owners and drivers. The CP had already initiated action against school buses violating the rules. Similarly, tipper drivers should also be made accountable and action should be initiated against them, they said.