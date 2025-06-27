Tipper Runs Over Schoolboy in Dundigal

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, a Class I student was run over by a tipper lorry on Thursday morning while on his way to school with his mother. The accident occurred in front of an International School at Mallampet, falling under the Dundigal police station limits in Medchal district.

According to eyewitnesses, the heavy vehicle crushed the child, who died on the spot. The incident led to a massive traffic jam in the area as locals gathered at the scene.

Police rushed to the spot and are currently managing the situation. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. More details are awaited.



