Tipper Loses Control, Hits Parked Truck, Bus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three vehicles were damaged after a tipper’s brake failed and it rammed into the median and then hit a truck and bus parked on the road near Tirumala Hills. The tipper driver switched off his mobile and fled the scene after the accident.

The accident occurred at 1 am opposite the Capital Hotel in Malakpet. Tipper driver Mohammed Arshad, who was heading from Malakpet towards Dilsukhnagar, suddenly realised that his brakes failed and lost control over the steering, ramming into the median and later hitting two vehicles, police said.

The accident involving multiple vehicles led to a heavy traffic jam. Traffic police who reached the spot tailed the tipper, lorry and bus from the middle of the road to the road side for a free flow of traffic, said Malakpet SI Rajshekar Reddy. “No one suffered injuries. We seized the tipper and registered case for rash and negligent driving, endangering human life under section 279, 174 of BNS and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, and are investigating,” he said.