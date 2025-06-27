Tipper Lorry Kills Class 1 Boy

HYDERABAD: A six-year-old boy was run over by a tipper lorry in a narrow road near a private school at Dundigal on Friday morning, when he was being dropped by his mother on a two-wheeler.

According to investigation officer (IO) Savitha Choudhary, the boy, a Class 1 student and resident of Mallampet, was recently admitted to the school on June 10. On Friday morning, while he was on his way to the school with his mother, a tipper lorry, allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner, collided with the two-wheeler near Shambipur.

“The mother fell on the right side while the child came under the rear wheels of the vehicle. The mother did not sustain any injuries,” said IO Savitha.

The accident occurred in the presence of several parents, all of whom rushed to assist. The lorry driver fled the scene. Police have seized the vehicle and are searching for the absconding driver.

The boy’s body was shifted to the Medchal Government Hospital for a postmortem examination. A case has been registered under the BNS against the lorry driver.

The deceased, a native of Nizamabad, is survived by his parents and a two-year-old sister.

“The road near the school is narrow and frequently used by heavy vehicles, particularly during school hours,” said the investigation officer. “A school bus was parked near the accident spot, further limiting space and making it harder for the mother to navigate,” she added.

A CCTV clip from the area, widely circulated on social media, does not clearly show the lorry hitting the scooty, but IO Savitha said that the spot evidence shows that fault lies on the part of the lorry driver.

Tirupathi, a patrol constable who responded to the call, said the accident caused a severe traffic jam. “The road is extremely narrow. Heavy vehicles must be restricted during school timings as it is unsafe even for students who walk out after classes,” he said.

Police officials are also verifying whether the child’s mother possessed a valid driving licence. Further investigation into the incident is underway.