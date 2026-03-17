TIMS Sanathnagar Launch Likely Delayed to June 2 From March 19

Hyderabad: The inauguration date of the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) at Sanathnagar appears to have been pushed back from March 19 to June 2. According to earlier reports, officials had aimed to complete pending works and inaugurate the hospital on Ugadi after delays in construction and equipment installation.

Officials said that the government was planning all inaugurations and launches of government projects over a week during the Telangana Formation Day celebrations.

The project has seen multiple delays due to pending civil works, equipment installation, and staffing arrangements. Officials have been working to make the hospital operational by deploying around 450 healthcare personnel from other state-run hospitals on a temporary basis.

The Sanathnagar TIMS is part of the state’s plan to expand super-specialty healthcare and reduce the burden on major hospitals in Hyderabad.