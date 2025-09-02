Timeline To Suspension: Kavitha's Removal From BRS

Kalvakuntla Kavitha – a timeline

2006: Formed Telangana Jagruti.

2014: Elected to Lok Sabha from Nizamabad.

2019: Lost Lok Sabha election from Nizamabad.

2020 & 2021: Elected MLC from Nizamabad local area constituency.

2024

· Mar. 15: Arrested by Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor scam case.

· Mar. 21: Arrested by the CBI while in Tihar Jail.

· Aug. 27: Released on bail.

2025

· May 22: Kavitha’s six-page letter to K. Chandrashekar Rao on her concerns about the party leaked.

· May 23: Kavitha says KCR surrounded by “devils,” alleges conspiracy to defame her.

· May 24: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao says issues must be discussed within party fora.

· May 29: Kavitha alleges “coverts” in BRS want merger with BJP, hits out at Rama Rao for celebrating BRS silver jubilee in the US.

· Aug. 20: Replaced as honorary president of Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham.

· Aug. 21: Again alleges “devils” around KCR continuing a “vengeful grudge.”

· Sept. 1: Accuses cousins T. Harish Rao and J. Santosh Kumar of corruption in the Kaleshwaram project.