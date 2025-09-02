Timeline To Suspension: Kavitha's Removal From BRS
BRS suspends MLC K. Kavitha for "anti-party activities" after she publicly accused Harish Rao and J. Santosh Kumar of corruption
Kalvakuntla Kavitha – a timeline
2006: Formed Telangana Jagruti.
2014: Elected to Lok Sabha from Nizamabad.
2019: Lost Lok Sabha election from Nizamabad.
2020 & 2021: Elected MLC from Nizamabad local area constituency.
2024
· Mar. 15: Arrested by Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor scam case.
· Mar. 21: Arrested by the CBI while in Tihar Jail.
· Aug. 27: Released on bail.
2025
· May 22: Kavitha’s six-page letter to K. Chandrashekar Rao on her concerns about the party leaked.
· May 23: Kavitha says KCR surrounded by “devils,” alleges conspiracy to defame her.
· May 24: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao says issues must be discussed within party fora.
· May 29: Kavitha alleges “coverts” in BRS want merger with BJP, hits out at Rama Rao for celebrating BRS silver jubilee in the US.
· Aug. 20: Replaced as honorary president of Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham.
· Aug. 21: Again alleges “devils” around KCR continuing a “vengeful grudge.”
· Sept. 1: Accuses cousins T. Harish Rao and J. Santosh Kumar of corruption in the Kaleshwaram project.
· Sept. 2: Suspended from BRS for anti-party activities.