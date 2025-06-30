Timeline Of Industrial Mishaps In Telangana

Hyderabad: Explosions at industries like Sigachi Chemicals in Pashamylaram, Sangareddy, on Monday is not new in Telangana. A list of similar accidents in the past involving dangerous chemicals raising serious concerns about safety rules not being properly followed in industrial areas. Despite past accidents, safety measures still appear to be weak.

May 28, 2024: Massive fire at Hetero Pharma in Kazipally after a solvent leak. No injuries.

April 20, 2023: Short circuit triggers fire at Ekasila Chemicals in Mallapur. No casualties. Fire affected nearby industries.

July 28, 2021: Boiler fire at Nasense Labs in Jeedimetla. Three workers injured. One suffered 95 per cent burns on his body.

December 12, 2020: Blast in a chemical reactor at Vindhya Organics in Bollaram. Eight injured. Three were critical

September 14, 2019: Explosion at DSN Labs in Nacharam. One worker injured.

June 4 2019: Fatal nitrogen-based blast at Regenesis Explosives in Bommalaramaram. One killed.

April 24, 2018: Fire broke out at Agarwal Rubber Factory, Patancheru at Sangareddy due to raw material combustion. No injuries.

February 24, 2015: Explosion at Gulf Oil Detonators Plant near Kukatpally. Two dead, 13 injured.