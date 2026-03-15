Tight Vigil Ensures Smooth SSC Exams In In Kamareddy, Nizamabad

KAMAREDDY, NIZAMABAD: SSC examinations began peacefully in Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts on Saturday, with officials taking precautionary measures to prevent mass copying.

Officials from the education, police and other departments were deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations on the first day.

In Kamareddy district, 13,117 out of 13,154 students appeared for the examinations, while 37 students were absent, district educational officer Raju said. To monitor the conduct of the exams, the DEO inspected centres in Palvancha, Machareddy and Kamareddy.

District collector Ashish Sangwan involved RDOs, MROs and MEOs in monitoring the examinations in view of earlier incidents of mass copying. Students and parents expressed satisfaction over the strict supervision, which helped ensure malpractice-free examinations across the district.

In Nizamabad district, 24,353 out of 24,404 students appeared for the examinations, which were conducted at 144 centres, including private centres. Officials deployed nine district-level officers and 52 flying squads to monitor the examinations.

District educational officer Parsi Ashok said the examinations were conducted peacefully in the district. He also inspected nine examination centres to ensure that no irregularities occurred.

Meanwhile, RTC operated special buses in both districts to facilitate students travelling to examination centres. Students reached the centres using RTC buses and private vehicles.

Officials from the education, police, revenue and RTC departments coordinated to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations. District collectors Ila Tripathi (Nizamabad) and Ashish Sangwan (Kamareddy) supervised arrangements and coordinated with officials to ensure the examinations were conducted without disruption.