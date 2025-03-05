Tight security for Inter exams today

Nizamabad: Preparations are over to ensure smooth conduct of Intermediate examinations on March 5. At least 36,222 candidates will appear for the examinations at 57 centres in the district. CCTV cameras have been set up at all centres to prevent mass copying or other irregularities. Police have imposed restrictions under Section 144.

District intermediate education officer Tirumalapudi Ravi Kumar said students should write the examinations with self-confidence. There is no need to worry about exams and results, he said, adding all arrangements have been made to ensure convenience of students at the examination centres.

Hall tickets should be downloaded and there is no need for college principal’s signature and stamp, he said. Intermediate regular, vocational and private (supplementary) candidates will also appear for the examinations, he said.

Examination centres have been opened at 16 government junior colleges, two aided colleges, two social welfare residential junior colleges, seven model junior colleges, two minority residential colleges, one BC welfare junior college and 26 private junior colleges and one government high school. Three flying squads, eight sitting squads, a high power and district examination committee will monitor the examinations, he said.