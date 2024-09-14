Tight Security for Dy CM Bhatti’s Events in Peddapalli

ADILABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will lay the foundation stones for development works in villages in the Peddapalli district on Saturday. Tight police security arrangements were made for the Deputy Chief Minister’s programme, as six Maoists were killed in a recent police encounter in Bhadradri- Kothagudem district and Maoists issued a letter threatening revenge for these killings.



Bhatti will arrive at Peddapalli at around 10.30 am by helicopter from Hyderabad. He will go to Nandi Medaram and participate in the programmes at Rangapur, Raghavapur and Kachapur villages in the Peddapalli assembly constituency. He will lay foundation stones for electricity substations and address public meetings at the local agriculture market and Peddapalli Chowrasta in Dharmaram in the Dharamapuri assembly constituency.

Along with MLA Adloori Laxman, district collector Koya Sri Harsha and Ramagundam commissioner M. Srinivas, Peddapalli DCP Chethana inspected the security arrangements for the Bhatti programmes. The police officials inspected places where Bhatti will participate in the events, helipad and other important places and checked the routes to reach the places. Special branch ACP Raghavender Rao, Peddapalli ACP Gajji Krishna, Peddapalli CI Praveen Kumar, Sulthanabad CI Subba Reddy and Peddapalli traffic inspector Anil were present.