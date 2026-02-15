Tight Race For Chairperson Posts in Jagtial District

KARIMNAGAR: A contest for control of three municipalities in Jagtial district has intensified, with the ruling Congress and the BJP and BRS engaged in efforts to secure majority support ahead of the election of chairpersons.

In Jagtial municipality, the Congress, though the single largest party, is divided between two groups led by local MLA Dr M. Sanjay Kumar and senior leader T. Jeevan Reddy. According to party sources, the MLA has shifted 22 councillors, including Congress members, rebels and independents, to locations in Hyderabad and Warangal in an attempt to secure the required majority of 26. Jeevan Reddy has criticised the move and is said to be in touch with 18 councillors aligned to him.

In Metpally municipality, no party secured the majority mark of 14 in the 26-member council. The BJP won 10 seats, while the BRS and Congress secured six seats each, with four independents elected. Under the direction of Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, BJP councillors have been moved to a camp. BRS MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay and Congress constituency in-charge Juvvadi Narsinga Rao are also holding separate meetings with their respective groups.

In Raikal municipality, the 12-member council comprises five BJP councillors, three each from the Congress and BRS, and one independent. With seven seats required for a majority, discussions are under way among parties to secure support.

Across the district, independents are seen as holding the balance of power. In Jagtial, independent candidates including Arava Lakshmi and Puli Rama were elected after contesting against official party nominees.

Allegations of financial inducements have surfaced during the ongoing political negotiations. The election schedule for the chairperson and vice-chairperson posts is awaited.