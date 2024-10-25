Tigers from Maharashtra Enter Adilabad Seeking Mates

Adilabad: Two tigers from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra have migrated into the former Adilabad district in search of mates. The period between October and December is considered the mating season for tigers. Forest officials are monitoring the movements of these tigers to ensure their safety and security.

However, these animals face life-threatening dangers from live electric wires installed by farmers to protect their standing crops from wild boars in forested areas and on the forest fringes. Wild boars consume cotton seeds, soybeans, red gram, and chana, thereby destroying standing crops.

Residents are alarmed by the increased tiger movements along the forest fringes and the tigers approaching villages.

There has been a rise in the tiger population in the Tipeshwar and Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserves of Maharashtra, leading to a spillover of tigers due to high density. Consequently, tigers are entering the former Adilabad district in search of mates and new habitats by crossing the Penganga and Pranahita rivers. Animal trackers are removing live electric wires installed by farmers and dismantling traps set by poachers in forest areas where tiger movements have been detected.

Forest officials report that a female tiger entered the Kerameri forests through Jiviti, bordering Maharashtra. It was learned that the tiger moving in the Jodeghat area killed an antelope in the Kerameri ghat section, while the tiger moving in the Boath area killed a bullock.

The movement of this tiger was observed in the forests of Jodeghat a few days ago.

Another tiger, believed to be male, was found in the Chinthalbhori area in Boath and entered Adilabad through Kinwat from the Tipeshwar Tiger Reserve. These two tigers are travelling from one place to another in the district in search of mates.

On the condition of anonymity, a forest range officer working in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district stated that tigers have entered the former Adilabad district in search of mates since it is the mating season. He added that tigers travel long distances in search of mates.

The forest officer mentioned that it is uncertain whether the migrated tigers will remain and establish themselves in the district, creating new habitats, or return to their original habitats in the tiger reserves of Maharashtra.

Jadhav Dileep, a farmer, claimed that he saw a tiger kill his bullock grazing on the outskirts of Babera Thanda near Chinthaguda village in the Boath area on the evening of October 23.