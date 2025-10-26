Tiger Strays Into Adilabad Border Village, Kills Cattle

ADILABAD: A tiger roaming the forest area on the outskirts of Kadodi village, near the Telangana-Maharashtra border in Gadiguda mandal of Adilabad district, attacked three cows and a calf on Saturday. The incident occurred in the Jamuldhara beat of the Vani section under the Jiviti forest range in Maharashtra.

The tiger’s movement created panic among locals, especially farmers in the border villages of Adilabad district. The cattle belonged to farmers from Kadodi village in Telangana, while the tiger is believed to have crossed over from the adjoining forest area in Maharashtra.

Forest staff confirmed the tiger’s presence after spotting pugmarks in the area and have set up trap cameras to monitor its movement. They also alerted villagers to remain cautious and avoid venturing deep into the forest. Officials from both Maharashtra and Telangana held a joint meeting to coordinate monitoring efforts.

According to reports, local farmer Gedam Tulasiram from Kadodi took his cows for grazing near the border when the tiger attacked, killing three cows and a calf worth around ₹3 lakh. Tulasiram managed to escape unhurt and later requested the Maharashtra Forest department to provide compensation for his losses. He said farmers were now fearful of going to their fields following the incident.

The villagers informed both Maharashtra and Telangana Forest staff about the attack. The forest area around Kadodi falls under the Utnoor Forest Range.

Gulab Singh, forest range officer (FRO) of Bela, said it is the mating season for tigers, typically from October to January, during which they often move across territories and state borders in search of mates. He explained that the Jiviti forest range in Maharashtra is connected to Rajura, which serves as a buffer zone for the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district. The tiger corridor between Maharashtra and Telangana facilitates such cross-border movement, he said, adding that the tiger involved in the attack was just 200 metres from the state border.

To prevent further incidents, forest officials conducted awareness programs in nearby villages, Chittaguda, Kattaguda, and Boddiguda, under the Sedwai section of the Utnoor range on Sunday. Residents were advised not to harm the animal and to take safety precautions while grazing cattle.

Utnoor FRO Sheelanand also visited the site, inspected the area, and spoke with the cattle owner. He urged villagers to avoid entering the forest alone for grazing and to return home early in the evening to minimise risk.