Tiger spotted on Telangana-Maharsahtra border

Hyderabad: A tiger was spotted walking along a road in Amruthguda on Thursday morning. Amruthguda is a village on the Telangana-Maharashtra border, close to Sirpur-Kagaznagar.

The sighting caused panic across the surrounding villages, including farmers. As people gathered, the tiger ran into a nearby farm, prompting forest officials to take action.

The farmers, who did not dare to go to their fields, urged authorities to help move the tiger deep into forests.

The tiger’s movement was first noticed in Maharashtra’s Antargaon from where it apparently entered Telangana around 10 am. It was last tracked near Ipsil Power, an area within a reserve forest. The forest has unauthorised villages, making it difficult for the officials to protect both the villagers and the animal.

Forest officials said no one has been injured, and they are tracking the tiger’s movements. They are especially worried because it is cotton picking season.

The tiger, believed to be a male, is covering 30 km a day. Local authorities are working with officials in Maharashtra to monitor the situation and protect the animal and the villagers.