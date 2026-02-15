Tiger Spotted Near Villages in Siddipet

Siddipet: A tiger has reportedly been sighted in the surrounding areas of Vittalapur and Machapur villages in Chinnakodur mandal of Siddipet district, creating concern among local residents and farmers.

Following the reports of the big cat’s movement, the Forest Department has issued an alert and advised people in the affected villages to remain cautious, especially during early morning and late evening hours.

Farmers have been instructed to avoid venturing alone into agricultural fields and forest fringes. Forest officials are monitoring the situation and have intensified patrolling in the region to prevent any untoward incidents.