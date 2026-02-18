Tiger, Sloth Bear, Leopard Movement Triggers Alert in Adilabad

ADILABAD: Movement of wild animals, including a tiger, sloth bear and leopards, has led to heightened alert in Boath and Bheempur forest areas of Adilabad district.

The concern follows the death of a farmer and injuries to six others in a suspected sloth bear attack at Dayyal Dhannur village in neighbouring Maharashtra, located about 3 km from the Telangana border. It is suspected that the animal may stray into Telangana territory.

Forest officials said the attack in Maharashtra occurred when farmers went to irrigate their fields at night. There is suspicion that a mother sloth bear was involved.

Boath forest range officer Thodishetti Pranay advised farmers and residents to avoid entering forest areas and to move in groups while visiting agricultural fields. He also urged them to return home before nightfall.

Officials said leopard movement has been reported in Dhannur, Sonala and Dedra forest areas. According to forest sources, around 12 leopards are said to be moving in Boath mandal, including three in the Dhannur forest area.

A tiger that migrated from the Tipeshwar Tiger Reserve is currently moving in the Gollaghat Tamsi area of Bheempur mandal. Forest officials said the animal has been feeding on wild boar and resting near the banks of the Penganga river and has not entered human habitations in the past week.

Another tiger that had strayed into the reserve area has reportedly returned to its original habitat. Forest staff have deployed animal trackers and installed camera traps at identified locations to monitor movement and prevent human-animal conflict.