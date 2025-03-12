Tiger Sightings Create Panic in Karimnagar, Warangal

Karimnagar, Warangal: A wave of anxiety has swept through forest-side communities following multiple tiger sightings and signs of its movement in the region. In Kodimial Mandal, two MGNREGA workers, Rajavva and Baghyavva from Gangaram Thanda, encountered the big cat on Tuesday while watering plants at a nursery. The startled women fled and sustained minor injuries after tripping during their escape.

Local farmer E. Narasimha Reddy said the tiger recently killed a cow, an attack captured on CCTV footage, intensifying fear among residents who are now hesitant to venture outdoors. Kodimial forest range officer Moinuddin confirmed evidence of the tiger’s presence and pug marks, adding that it has likely moved toward the Vemulawada forest area. Villagers were advised to restrict forest visits between 11 am and 4 pm and avoid going alone at night.

Fresh tiger tracks were detected near Bitthupalli village and along the Eklaaspur–Khammampally road. Forest officials believe the tiger travelled from Mutharam to Manthani, prompting advisories for residents to stay alert and avoid late-night fieldwork.

For nearly a month, a tiger has been roaming forests around Mahadevpur and Kattaram, occasionally crossing the Godavari River into Mancherial district before returning. Recent pug marks were found near Paldula village and in areas including Enkapalli, Pratapagiri, and Kattaram.