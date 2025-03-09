Tiger sighting sparks fear in Peddapalli

Karimnagar:A new wave of anxiety gripped the people as fresh signs of tiger movement were discovered in the forest region of Manthani mandal in Peddapalli district on Saturday.

A week ago, forest officials confirmed the presence of a large tiger in the Mutharam mandal based on its paw prints and suspected that the same tiger had moved into the Manthani forests. Locals claimed that the tiger was spotted in the evening near Bitthupalli.

Some of the locals noticed the tiger on the road between Eklaaspur and Khammampally, while others witnessed tiger paw prints and signs of its resting spots in the nearby forest area, which has left the nearby villagers in a state of fear and anxiety.

The locals are concerned about where the tiger might head next, particularly during the night. As a precaution, forest officials have urged the public not to venture into the fields after dark and to stay vigilant.

Residents have been advised to be cautious and avoid any attempts to harm the animal. Forest authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely. They are also trying to track the tiger's movement by analyzing its footprints to assess its route.

This situation has raised concerns about the safety of the villagers, and forest authorities are taking all necessary measures to ensure the tiger is not harmed and does not pose any threat to the local population.