Tiger Sighting Marks PCCF’s Amrabad Visit

Hyderabad:Marking the International Day of Forests, Dr C. Suvarna, principal chief conservator of forests (Head of Forest Force) of Telangana, carried out a two‑day field visit to Amrabad Tiger Reserve on March 20–21. The tour focused on conservation work and interaction with frontline staff.













A highlight was a direct tiger sighting at Farahabad Viewpoint, reflecting effective habitat management. Dr Suvarna inspected Chintamattam Eco‑Tourism Park, reviewed the soft release of 60 spotted deer, and stressed monitoring. She also joined night patrols along the Porcupine Trail, addressing anti‑poaching measures and issues faced by women staff.

On the second day, she reviewed river protection along the Krishna and led an awareness rally in Vatvarlapally village. Later, officials held a review meeting where she directed strengthening fire prevention and ensuring water for wildlife during summer.





