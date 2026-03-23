Tiger Returns, Fear Grips Jagtial Villages

Karimnagar: Fresh tiger sightings were reported at Kalikota Thanda in Kathalapur mandal of Jagtial district on Monday, prompting forest officials to intensify monitoring and safety measures.

The development follows confirmation of the animal’s presence in Kodimyal mandal through camera traps, ending a 25-day period of uncertainty. Infrared sensors had earlier captured a four-and-a-half-year-old tiger feeding on a carcass near Gangaram Thanda.

Farmers at Kalikota Thanda reported spotting the animal near agricultural fields in the early hours, leading to heightened alert among local residents.

District forest officer M. Ravi Prasad has redeployed specialised tracking teams to the Kathalapur region to monitor the tiger’s movement.

Officials said precautionary measures have been stepped up, including ‘Dappu’ announcements advising villagers against venturing out alone. Three-phase power supply is being disconnected during night hours in identified areas to prevent accidental encounters and electrocution.

The forest department has cautioned against attempts to harm the animal. Officials said the tiger is being closely tracked and is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, warning of legal action in cases of vigilantism. Rescue teams equipped with tranquilisers have been kept on standby to relocate the animal if required.