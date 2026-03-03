Tiger pugmarks found near Suramma Project, high alert in Jagtial

Warangal: Fresh tiger pugmarks were detected near the Suramma Project at Kalikota in Kathalapur mandal of Jagtial district on Monday, prompting the forest department to issue a high alert in surrounding villages.

Local farmers spotted the tracks near the project site and informed forest officials. District forest officer Padmarao, along with deputy range officer Suresh Kumar, inspected the spot and, after examining the gait and size of the tracks, confirmed them to be those of an adult tiger.

Officials have advised farmers and cattle herders not to enter forest areas or venture near the project site until further notice.

The development follows a tiger attack reported on Friday night in Mothkuraupeta village of Bheemaram mandal. The animal reportedly entered a cattle shed belonging to Yenugula Rajalingam and injured three head of cattle.

On Saturday, a tiger IT cell team led by tracking expert Mallesh visited the village and confirmed the presence of a tiger based on pugmarks and kill patterns. Veterinary doctors Vennela and Srinivas provided treatment to the injured livestock.

Forest officials said the tiger appears to be moving through forest corridors between Kathalapur and Bheemaram mandals. Tracking teams have been deployed to monitor its movement through camera traps and field surveillance.

Villagers have been advised to avoid venturing out alone, particularly during early morning and late evening hours, and to exercise caution while working in fields near forest boundaries. Authorities said efforts are under way to monitor the situation and prevent human-wildlife conflict.