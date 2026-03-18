Tiger Presence Confirmed in Jagtial Border Village After 25-Day Search

KARIMNAGAR: Forest officials have confirmed the presence of a tiger in a border village of Jagtial district after camera traps captured the animal near Gangaram Thanda in Kodimyal mandal, following a 25-day search.

The confirmation comes after a series of cattle attacks in the area, including the killing of a cow and a calf, which had earlier been treated as unverified reports. Officials said the animal was recorded by infrared cameras when it returned to feed on a carcass placed at a suspected site around 12.30 am.

District forest officer M. Ravi Prasad said the tiger is estimated to be about four-and-a-half years old and has been moving in the Kodimyal forest area for the past week.

“The tiger has been roaming the forests of Kodimyal for the past week. After killing a cow on Sunday night and consuming only a portion of it, the animal returned for the remains at midnight on Monday, where our cameras captured it,” DFO Ravi Prasad said.

He said four teams have been deployed to monitor the animal’s movement, while a rescue team remains on standby to tranquilise and relocate it if required.

Local authorities have issued advisories in Gangaram Thanda and nearby habitations, asking residents to avoid venturing out alone at night and to move in groups during daytime visits to agricultural fields. Drum-beating announcements have been carried out in villages as a precautionary measure.

Officials said three-phase power supply has been disconnected during night hours as part of safety measures.

The forest department has sanctioned an immediate relief of Rs 5,000 to cattle owners affected by the attacks, with further compensation to be processed.

“We strictly appeal to the public not to harm the tiger; any such action will lead to severe punishment under the Wildlife Protection Act,” the DFO said, adding that the situation is being closely monitored to ensure public safety and the animal’s protection.