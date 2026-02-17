Tiger Kills Four Cows in Thippapur

Karimnagar: The wandering tiger that has traversed many districts killed four cows in the agricultural fields of Thippapur in Ellanthakunta mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district. The incident, which occurred late Monday night near the Giddagattu hillock, has left the local farming community anxious and prompted an immediate high alert from the Forest Department.

The attack took place while the cattle were tethered at the fields of two farmers, Mallaiah and Sudhakar. According to witnesses, the tiger descended from the nearby forest area under the cover of darkness and killed three cows belonging to Mallaiah and one belonging to Sudhakar.

The discovery of the kill was made early Tuesday morning when the farmers returned to their fields. They called the forest department officials, who went to the spot, studied the evidence, including pugmarks and confirmed the presence of the tiger.

The evidence suggested that a tiger is currently roaming the outskirts of Tippapur, so they have deployed special tracking teams and are monitoring the area closely, they said.

This incident follows a series of similar cattle kills that occurred in neighbouring districts like Siddipet and Jangaon over the past few weeks, suggesting the wandering tiger was moving northward.

Meanwhile, the village of Thippapur remained under a self-imposed lockdown, with parents refusing to send children outdoors and farmers hesitating to attend to their crops.

In response to the growing threat, authorities have issued a strict safety advisory for the people of Ellanthakunta mandal. Villagers have been cautioned against venturing into agricultural fields alone or during the night.

The forest department is also coordinating with the local police to prevent crowds from gathering near the kill sites, as human disturbance might provoke the animal further. Efforts to track and safely divert the tiger back into a deep forest are currently underway.