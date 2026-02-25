Tiger Movement Triggers High Alert in Jagtial District

Karimnagar: Fresh pugmarks were traced on Wednesday near the Garatavagu stream at Dammayyapeta in Kodimyala mandal after local residents alerted officials. A field inspection by the forest department confirmed the presence of the animal on the outskirts of the village.

Earlier, on February 23, the tiger was sighted near the Maisamma temple and Bandagutta hill areas in Beerpur mandal, prompting farmers to leave their fields.

Monitoring has been intensified across the Kodimyala and Bheemaram forest belts. Officials used drum announcements (dappu) in nearly a dozen villages to warn residents and advise caution. Villagers in Dammayyapeta, Surampeta, Tirumalapur and Sandralapalli have been advised not to venture into forest areas. Farmers have been asked to visit agricultural fields only in groups. The advisory has also been extended to Govindaram, Odyad, Rajalingampeta, Ragojipeta and Kammaripeta.

Cattle owners have been instructed not to graze livestock in hill tracts or dense vegetation and to avoid tying cattle in open areas at night.

Officials said the dense forest cover and hilly terrain in the region are conducive to wildlife movement. Tracking teams are mapping the tiger’s trail, and the department has asked residents to report any further sightings to prevent untoward incidents.