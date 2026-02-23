Tiger Movement Confirmed in Kodimyala Forest, Villages on Alert

KARIMNAGAR: Forest officials have confirmed the movement of a tiger in the Kodimyala forest region of Mothkurroapeta in Beerpur mandal of Jagtial district, triggering alert measures in surrounding villages.

The presence of the animal was verified after officials identified pugmarks near the Maisamma temple and Bandagutta hill areas. Local farmers had earlier reported sighting the tiger on the outskirts of the village and informed the forest department. A team that inspected the site confirmed that the footprints were those of a tiger.

Officials stated that movement of wild animals has increased in the dense forest and hill terrain and advised residents to exercise caution.

Drum announcements were made in the village to issue a high alert, and residents were instructed not to enter forest areas. Farmers have been advised to visit fields only in groups and to avoid cultivation activities near the hill tracts.

Alerts were also issued to neighbouring villages, including Govindaram, Odyad, Rajalingampeta, Ragojipeta and Kammariipeta. Cattle owners were directed not to graze livestock in forest areas and to avoid tethering animals in open spaces at night.

Officials asked residents to immediately report any further sightings to forest staff. The monitoring operation was led by Kodimyala FRO Moinuddin and Metpally FRO Padma Rao along with the Tiger Monitoring Team.