Tiger, Leopard Sightings Trigger Panic Among Farmers In Adilabad

ADILABAD: A tiger and a leopard created panic among residents, particularly farmers, in the Boath and Bellampalli areas of the erstwhile Adilabad district. Many farmers are avoiding agricultural fields out of fear of attacks, even though it is the weeding season before harvest.

According to forest officials, a leopard killed two cows in separate incidents in the Boath Forest Range last week. The leopard reportedly attacked grazing cattle near Nigini village, sparking fear among cattle grazers, agricultural labourers, and local farmers.

Officials said wildlife movement, especially of leopards and tigers, has increased due to the abundance of greenery and water sources during the rainy season.

Boath forest range officer Pranay advised farmers and labourers to visit their fields in groups to avoid attacks. He appealed to locals not to harm the animals, assuring that the state government will compensate owners for livestock killed by wild animals.

The forest department has set up trap cameras to monitor and track the leopard’s movement in the area.

Meanwhile, a tiger has been spotted moving between the Tiryani and Kasipet forest areas, occasionally venturing close to Bellampalli. Officials believe the tiger migrated from the Shivuni forest region in Maharashtra to the Telangana border.

Forest authorities confirmed that another migratory tiger is moving through the forests of Kantegam, Nigini, Marlapalli, Kailash Tekdi temple area in Boath mandal, and the Adelli Pochamma temple forest in Sarangapur mandal, along the Telangana-Maharashtra border. The leopard feeding on its cattle kill was recently captured on a trap camera installed in the Nigini area.