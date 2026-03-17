Tiger Kills Two Cattle, Panic In Jagtial Village

KARIMNAGAR: Panic gripped residents of Gangaram Thanda in Kodimyal mandal of Jagtial district after a tiger reportedly killed two cattle in separate incidents over the past two days.

Villagers said the first incident occurred on Sunday when the big cat attacked and killed a calf near the village. On Monday, the tiger reportedly appeared again on the village outskirts and killed a cow.

The repeated attacks have created fear among residents, particularly tribal farmers who depend on livestock for their livelihood.

Locals said they were afraid to venture out of their homes, especially during the early morning and evening hours.

Villagers have appealed to the forest department to take immediate steps to track the tiger and ensure safety in the area. They have also demanded compensation for the loss of cattle.

Forest officials have been alerted, but residents said they are awaiting measures such as monitoring the animal’s movement and setting up cages if required.