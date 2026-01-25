Tiger Kills Calf At Rallajangon, Alert Sounded In Yadadri-Bhongir

NALGONDA: A calf was killed by a tiger at Rallajangon village in Rajapet mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district, triggering panic among villagers following reports of the animal’s movement in the area.

Villagers noticed the carcass of the calf in an agricultural field on the outskirts of the village on Sunday. Forest department officials, who inspected the site, confirmed that the calf was killed by a tiger based on injury marks found on its neck.

Government Whip Beera Ilaiah, along with forest officials, visited the spot and advised villagers to remain cautious. He instructed the forest department to install trap cameras and deploy drones to track the movement of the tiger.

He also urged farmers to return home from fields before sunset and take necessary measures to protect their cattle.