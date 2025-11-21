Tiger Corridor Strengthened After Forest Land Restored

Adilabad:Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Elusing Meru inspected nearly 320 hectares (790 acres) of forest land reclaimed from podu cultivators at Dimda and Badepalli in Chinthalmanepalli mandal of the Kagaznagar forest division in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Friday.

Forest officials consider the retrieval of 790 acres, previously under podu cultivation by local residents, a major success and a reflection of their commitment to forest conservation. A plantation has already been raised on the reclaimed land. Officials said the restored forest patch will help create a crucial corridor for tigers migrating into the Kagaznagar forest division from neighbouring Maharashtra.

Elusing Meru inaugurated a forest outpost, a temporary structure built to improve monitoring in the reclaimed area, and handed over a patrolling bike to the Forest Beat Officer, a member of the Joint Wildlife Task Force.

He also inspected the plantation and soil and moisture conservation (SMC) works taken up in the area. Meru reviewed tiger movement, ongoing conservation measures, and preparations for the upcoming Tiger Estimation programme.

The senior officer further examined how local forest officials are using drones for forest monitoring and sought details of the land reclamation process. He appreciated the officials for their efforts in retrieving the encroached land. Kawal tiger reserve field director Santharam, DFO Neeraj Kumar Tibrewal, FDO Susant Bobade, Karjelli FRO Subhash and other officials were present.