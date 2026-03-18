Thunderstorms Sweep Telangana, Temperatures Drop Sharply

Hyderabad: Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds affected several parts of Telangana on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an alert for 24 districts, warning of lightning and winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated locations.

Districts, which are likely to be affected by thunderstorms, include Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Rangareddy and Hyderabad.

Intense thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall were reported between 10 am and 12 pm in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Mancherial. Moderate showers continued in parts of Siddipet, Karimnagar and Yadadri.

Weather observers reported that thunderstorm systems moving from coastal Andhra Pradesh towards east Telangana placed Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad and Nagarkurnool under watch during the evening.

Hyderabad recorded limited impact, with light rain confined to northern areas such as Alwal, Balanagar, Kapra and Neredmet, while most parts of the city remained dry.

The conditions were linked to a trough extending from the Bay of Bengal towards Telangana, resulting in atmospheric instability. The IMD said rainfall activity is expected to continue till March 20, with some areas likely to receive moderate to heavy showers and winds of up to 50–60 kmph.

The change in weather brought a sharp dip in temperatures. Hyderabad recorded a maximum of 28.4°C, nearly 8°C below normal, with night temperatures likely to fall to around 18°C, giving the city unusually cool conditions for this time of year, said weather blogger Balaji T.