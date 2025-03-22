 Top
Thunderstorms, Lightning Likely in Telangana; Hyderabad to See Intense Storms

Telangana
Sandeep Erukala
22 March 2025 12:11 PM IST

Hyderabad is set to experience another round of intense storms, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the city. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places across the state, according to India Meteorological Department.

A warning has been issued for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in several districts, including Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.
Meanwhile, Hyderabad is set to experience another round of intense storms, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the city. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.
