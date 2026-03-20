Thunderstorms hit Telangana, Hyderabad largely dry

Hyderabad: Unseasonal thunderstorms and scattered rainfall swept across several parts of Telangana on Thursday, even as Hyderabad largely remained dry through most of the day.

Districts in north and east Telangana recorded moderate to heavy rainfall, with intense activity reported in pockets of Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Khammam and surrounding regions. Observers noted that strong storm systems moved across these districts through the afternoon and evening.







In contrast, Hyderabad saw limited impact, with only isolated light rain in parts of the northern and western stretches, while most areas remained dry under overcast skies. The city experienced a noticeable dip in temperatures, giving a brief break from recent heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a thunderstorm alert across multiple districts, warning of lightning and gusty winds, with wind speeds likely to increase during intense spells.

Weather officials said the current conditions are linked to a trough extending from the Bay of Bengal towards Telangana, creating instability and triggering sudden storm development, particularly in interior districts.

Rainfall activity is expected to continue in parts of the state until Friday evening, with some areas likely to receive moderate to heavy showers and strong winds. While the rain has brought relief from rising temperatures, it has also raised concerns. Authorities warned that hailstorms and strong winds could damage standing crops, especially those close to harvest.

For now, the pattern remains uneven, with interior districts witnessing stronger storms while Hyderabad stays largely dry, despite cloudy conditions.